Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

The Comanche Nation makes a positive impact on 2022

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As we wrap up 2023, we want to take the time to highlight a few organizations in the area which help support our community!

The Comanche Nation had an eventful year, from addressing mental and physical health within the community to the long-awaited return of one of their biggest events.

The Comanche Language Department also took center stage when they worked to bring their language to the big screen with the movie “Prey,” which premiered over the summer in both English and Comanche.

“We passed a resolution: ‘Decade of the Comanche Language.’ It was through the United Nations,” said Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah. “But we’re bringing our Comanche language back to the forefront and she’s using her staff to do that. It’s adding cultural value, we’re getting with our elders to learn more about our culture. And to share our culture through our language, because that’s the longevity of our tribe.”

Chairman Woommavovah believes none of it could have been possible without Kathryn Pewenofkit Briner, the Nation’s Director of Language.

2022 also saw the return of the Comanche Nation’s biggest event, its annual fair.

The pandemic paused plans to host the fair for the past 2 years, but the rollover funds from not hosting it helped to make the 2022 event bigger and better than ever.

“We were able to take that rollover money over the last 3 years and improve our Comanche Nation Fair. We brought in over 125,000 people over that 3-day period. We were able to showcase our Comanche pride, our Comanche heritage through our pow-wow and through our local events,” said Woommavovah.

The Comanche Nation also focused on the health of their, by hosting several events aimed at getting people up and moving.

“We’ve put together a couple of clubs. One of our clubs is through our elderly center which is our wisdom warrior walkers. We also have the Comanche road warriors. So it’s bringing back that health initiative, not only that, it’s working on our health status and our well-being as a nation,” said Woommavovah.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's looking like we could start the New Year above normal
Another Cold Front Friday | 12/26PM
A Stephens County inmate was found dead on Christmas morning by another inmate.
Stephens County inmate found dead on Christmas morning
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Four people were injured in a crash that left a portion of Cache road shut down.
Four injured in Lawton crash
Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars for Athena Strand across Oklahoma
Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand

Latest News

Chris Blessing, the PIO for Lawton Police Department, spoke with us about some of their...
Lawton Police Department focuses on the community in 2022
New Life Fellowship members are preparing for their End of Year Bash happening on Saturday,...
New Life Fellowship Church Hosting an End of the Year Celebration
Parks Jones Realtors have released the latest Real Estate Market Numbers here in Lawton.
Park Jones Realtors offers weekly Lawton Real Estate Report
LPD advising the community on how to keep their home safe.
LPD advises residents to properly dispose of holiday boxes