The Comanche Nation makes a positive impact on 2022

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As we wrap up 2023, we want to take the time to highlight a few organizations in the area which help support our community!

The Comanche Nation had an eventful year, from addressing mental and physical health within the community to the long-awaited return of one of their biggest events.

The Comanche Language Department also took center stage when they worked to bring their language to the big screen with the movie “Prey,” which premiered over the summer in both English and Comanche.

“We passed a resolution: ‘Decade of the Comanche Language.’ It was through the United Nations,” said Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah. “But we’re bringing our Comanche language back to the forefront and she’s using her staff to do that. It’s adding cultural value, we’re getting with our elders to learn more about our culture. And to share our culture through our language, because that’s the longevity of our tribe.”

Chairman Woommavovah believes none of it could have been possible without Kathryn Pewenofkit Briner, the Nation’s Director of Language.

2022 also saw the return of the Comanche Nation’s biggest event, its annual fair.

The pandemic paused plans to host the fair for the past 2 years, but the rollover funds from not hosting it helped to make the 2022 event bigger and better than ever.

“We were able to take that rollover money over the last 3 years and improve our Comanche Nation Fair. We brought in over 125,000 people over that 3-day period. We were able to showcase our Comanche pride, our Comanche heritage through our pow-wow and through our local events,” said Woommavovah.

The Comanche Nation also focused on the health of their, by hosting several events aimed at getting people up and moving.

“We’ve put together a couple of clubs. One of our clubs is through our elderly center which is our wisdom warrior walkers. We also have the Comanche road warriors. So it’s bringing back that health initiative, not only that, it’s working on our health status and our well-being as a nation,” said Woommavovah.

