OK State Parks to offer free “First Day Hikes” on New Year’s Day

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department has announced a great opportunity for looking to ring in the new year in the great outdoors!

On New Year’s Day 2023, Oklahoma State Parks will offer free guided hikes and parking to all visitors.

According to a press releases from the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, sixteen state parks will participated in the guided hikes on New Year’s Day, with separately scheduled hikes at at Fort Cobb State Park in Fort Cobb and Great Plains State Park in Mountain Park on Jan. 7.

Organizers hope the “First Day Hikes” will help to support a national effort led by America’s State Parks to promote outdoor recreation.

“We couldn’t be more excited to ring in the new year by welcoming hikers from all over the state to our parks,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department Executive Director. “Our First Day Hikes are a fantastic way to explore Oklahoma’s state parks, and we can’t wait to see you!”

Zumwalt will join first-day hikers at Lake Thunderbird State Park in Norman on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12:30 p.m.

Visitors to the park on New Year’s are not limited to guided hikes, but are welcome to enjoy the park at their own pace.

For more information, click here.

First Day Hikes by Park

