Popular Lawton restaurant on waiting list for plumber after pipe bursts

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Plumbers are working to catch up on calls after last week’s winter freeze, and one Lawton business is waiting for a plumber because of a busted water pipe.

Polly’s Thai Food on Sheridan Road is temporarily closed until a plumber is available to make repairs. That’s after a pipe burst and the sprinkler system went off inside the building Tuesday morning.

When restaurant owners Polly and Elvin Chhin walked in, they found water up to their ankles and soggy, falling ceiling tiles.

“It’s really unfortunate because we were looking forward to come in and serve our customers,” Polly said. “This is actually the first time this really happened to us so we weren’t really prepared for this.”

They’re waiting to hear back from a plumber, but most businesses are booked up right now.

“Apparently there’s a waiting list because we’re not the only one this happened to,” Polly said, “but we’re trying to get it resolved as soon as we can but that’s kind of out of our hands too as they’re trying to get to us as fast as they can.”

Pippin Brothers owner Mark Pippin says the E-911 Dispatch Center told him calls for burst pipes are at three times the normal volume.

“The phone’s been ringing off the hook,” Pippin said, “and it’s like not as bad as 2019 but almost as bad because you get overwhelmed and you just don’t have enough plumbers to take care of it. It happened at a bad time, of course. On a weekend. A Christmas weekend at that.”

He said if you’re on his company’s waiting list, they’re working to get to you as quickly as possible.

“We’re trying to get to as many people as we can and if not, we put them on a list and we ask them to call us back if they can,” Pippin said. “If they find somebody else, that’s great because I mean everybody needs water, so we’re just trying to do the best we can.”

The Chhins hope to re-open the restaurant as soon as possible, and Pippin expects to be caught up on plumbing calls next week.

