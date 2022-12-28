Expert Connections
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: New Year’s Eve Cosmic Celebration

By Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Most of Fort Sill is still on hiatus due to the holiday block leave, but the post has some fun festivities planned for the New Year’s weekend.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about New Year’s gate closings, activities available during the break, and their New Year’s Eve Cosmic Celebration.

New Year’s Eve Open Gates: Scott Gate (Fort Sill Blvd.), Key Gate West (1-44), and Apache Gate.

New Year’s Day Open Gates: Scott Gate (Fort Sill Blvd.) and Key Gate West (1-44).

January 2 Open Gates: Scott Gate (Fort Sill Blvd.), Key Gate West (I-44), and Apache Gate.

During regular hours, the Field Artillery Museum and The Fort Sill Landmark Museum and Visitor Center will be open until Friday, December 30. Fun fact: Did you know Fort Sill is named after Brigadier General Joshua Sill, who never actually came out to Oklahoma? You can visit the Museum for more fun facts about Fort Sill.

The Fort Sill Golf Course is also open every day except Mondays. You can grab a bucket of balls for $4 and golf for either 9 or 18 holes.

If you haven’t made New Year’s Eve plans yet, you can spend the evening on Fort Sill for their New Year’s Eve Cosmic Celebration at the Twin Oaks Bowling Center. It’s happening from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, December 31.

You and a group of friends can enjoy the evening with their party package. It includes unlimited bowling for six people, six shoe rentals, two one-topping pizzas, four pitchers of soda, cheese nachos, and either champagne or grape juice for midnight.

There will also be party favors and opportunities to win door prizes. Pre-registration can be done at Twin Oaks Bowling Center. The cost is $90 per lane.

For more information on activities on Fort Sill, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

