Windy Wednesday Makes For Dry & Warm Conditions | 12/28 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! The breezy winds are waking up bright and early on this Wednesday, and will be sustaining out of of the south through much of today at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30-35 mph. This combined with low relative humidity will make for dry outdoor conditions. An elevated fire risk is in effect for counties west of I-44 as a result, so make sure to avoid doing anything that can create sparks that could lead to grassfires. We will start off mostly clear this morning, with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Regardless of the cloud coverage, we will see warm temperatures today in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s, with some places reaching 20° above average for this time of year.

The winds will be slow to die down tonight, still blowing out of the south/southwest at 10-20 mph even when the sun goes down. This will keep temperatures from falling too much, as we will be waking up to morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow. Cloud coverage will gradually build in, becoming mostly cloudy during the early morning hours.

While tomorrow will be above-average, we won’t be nearly as warm as today, only topping out in the mid 60s. This will be due to lesser winds compared to today out of the southwest at 10-15 mph and mostly cloudy skies limiting the sun’s influence.

A cold front will mosey on through the Southern Plains overnight Thursday into Friday, cooling us off slightly for the penultimate day of 2022. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Little-to-no precipitation is expected, as any rain is forecasted to stay to the east of Texoma.

A gradually warm-up will arrive this weekend as temperatures climb back into the mid/upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday with partly cloudy/mostly cloudy skies. For those looking to celebrate the arrival of 2023 on Saturday night, nighttime temperatures will be fairly comfortable in the 50s, cooling down to the low 40s by the morning of January 1st.

Early next week another disturbance and cold front will approach Texoma. This will create rain chances starting early Monday. Uncertainties remain when it comes to the timing and track of the system among our long-range guidance models.

