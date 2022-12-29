Another Afternoon of Unseasonably Warm Temperatures | 12/29PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold front is currently making its way across Texoma. There will be a slight drop in temperatures but it will be nothing like last weeks front. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid 30s to low 40s by daybreak tomorrow. North to northeast winds at 5 to 10mph.

We’ll start Friday with mostly cloudy skies but gradual clearing will take place over the course of the day. By the afternoon, look for highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will return out to the south at 5 to 15mph.

We’ll see a warming trend as we head into the weekend. Slight cloud cover will return for Saturday as many will see partly cloudy conditions. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s along with breezy southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

As I like to say, we’re looking at no weather worries for any New Year’s Eve plans. Temperatures by 8PM Saturday will be in the mid 50s and fall into the mid 40s by 2AM Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies, no rain and light south winds are also expected during that time.

Temperatures by daybreak New Year’s Day will be in the low to mid 40s. For New Year’s Day we’re looking at warm and dry conditions. There will be a north to south gradient in temperatures. Low 60s north to upper 70s south. Mostly cloudy skies and light westerly winds are also expected Sunday.

Monday will be rather active as the chance for showers and storms increases. Here’s the latest: a disturbance is expected to move across Oklahoma and north Texas during the day on Monday. Scattered rain showers and embedded thunder/lightning will develop along a cold front. The highest chance for storms will be along/east of I-44. While there are some ingredients coming together to favor severe storms, I’m fairly certain that the severe weather will stay along/east of I-35.

Highs on Monday will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Following this disturbance/ cold front, there are indications the rest of the week will be mostly dry with seasonal temperatures.

Have a great Friday! -LW

