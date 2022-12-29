Expert Connections
Biden appoints OK Transportation Secretary to Route 66 Centennial Commission

President Biden announced the appointment of Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz to...
President Biden announced the appointment of Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz to the Route 66 Centennial Commission on Wednesday, along with 11 others.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - President Biden announced the appointment of Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz to the Route 66 Centennial Commission on Wednesday, along with 11 others.

According to a White House press release, the commission focuses on reporting recommendations to Congress on fun, historical, and educational activities which could be used during the celebration of the centennial anniversary of Route 66 in 2026.

Those activities could include anything from ceremonies and celebrations, media productions or publications, and commemorative items.

Gatz is currently the Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation and the Director of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt in 2019. He also still serves as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, after his appointment in 2016.

Before that Gatz had a long-standing career with the ODOT as a Drafting Technician before becoming Division Manager of the Project Management Division in 2000.

During that time, Gatz was instrumental in the development of ODOT’s eight-year Construction Work Plan.

After that, Gatz was promoted to Director of Capital Programs and Information Management where he worked to build and implement the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Program, focusing on high-priority county transportation projects statewide.

In 2013, he was made Deputy Director of the OTA and remained until his appointment to Director three years later.

A true Oklahoman, Gatz earned his bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from Oklahoma State University in 1989 and is still registered as a professional landscape architect.

Through the years, he has received numerous honors including the Governor’s Public Service Award and the Federal Highway Administration’s Partners in Quality Award.

Below is a list of the other members appointed to the commission:

  • Caroline Beteta
  • Danielle E. Blackshear
  • Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko
  • Mark V. Falzone
  • Debbie Johnson
  • Dale A. Oglesby
  • Rod Reid
  • Jen Paul Schroer
  • William M. Thomas
  • Michael Wallis
  • Richard Ware

