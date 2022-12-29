Crime Stoppers search for suspects in church A/C theft

Expert Connections
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify two suspects in connection to the theft of an air conditioning unit from Bethel Assembly of God on Dec. 9, according to a Facebook post.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify two suspects in connection to the theft of an air conditioning unit from Bethel Assembly of God on Dec. 9, according to a Facebook post.

Crime Stoppers posted multiple images of the two men removing the A/C unit from the church at 1115 SW D. Ave. at around 3:30 a.m.

If you have any information on this burglary, please contact Crime Stoppers at (580) 355-INFO or click here.

As always, you can remain anonymous.

