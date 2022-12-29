Higher gas prices in rural areas vs. urban areas

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you recently noticed gas prices are a little higher in rural areas, it’s not your imagination.

In Lawton, gas prices are about 20 cents cheaper than in Duncan, Comanche, and Marlow areas.

Patrick De Haan of gasbuddy.com said it’s something people deal with around the nation in rural areas versus more urban areas.

He said gas prices are higher in rural areas due to a lack of competition.

“Some of those rural gas stations may not sell as much gasoline, and so as prices are going down the stations that are selling through that more expensive gas faster are able to pass on the lower prices quicker as well,” De Haan said.

He said some rural areas might only sell gasoline every 5 days or so, versus more urban area stations may refill their stations every two to three days.

De Haan said the average gas price in Lawton is $2.42, but not to get comfortable because wholesale prices of gasoline have shot up and we will see gas prices increase everywhere.

