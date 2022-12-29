Lawton Police Department accepting applications for Citizens’ Police Academy

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Have you ever wondered what a police officer’s job entails?

The Lawton Police Department is hoping to give residents a little more insight, through their annual citizens’ police academy, which starts next week.

The Citizens Police Academy or CPA is designed to give citizens an overview of the police department and create two-way communication between citizens and officers.

The Lawton Police Department Citizens police academy is a free 12-week course that gives hands-on experience and discusses the daily lives of police officers.

The sessions are each three hours long.

“People look at the time frame and they’re like ugh that’s a lot of commitment for something I don’t really care about. But if you’ve ever been stopped on a traffic stop if you ever had to call the police because you were a victim of a crime or if you were ever the suspect of a crime and you didn’t understand why things were going the way they do then this is important to you,” Sgt. Matt Dimmitt, Lawton Police Officer said.

Sergeant Matt Dimmitt said this is also an opportunity for the community and local law enforcement to build bridges in order to better understand one another.

“There are a lot of times, where a lot of these issues between the citizens and the police department are because of miscommunication. It’s not so much that the citizens disagree with what we did or that we disagree with the citizens. It’s more that we don’t have a line of communication to understand that we are actually closer to each other’s mindset than we really think we are,” Sgt. Dimmitt said.

Sgt. Dimmitt said these sessions are a learning experience for everyone involved

“We have had a few that have with a complete mindset of they were anti-police they didn’t like us. They didn’t care for what we do, they thought we were out just to arrest as many people as possible and didn’t care about feelings and didn’t care about emotions and everything else that goes with normal living, and by the time we finish they are some of our biggest supporters,” Sgt. Dimmitt said.

These sessions will be very hands-on and will give local citizens a good idea of what daily police procedures are, such as building searches, mock crime scenes, court proceedings, and traffic stops.

“They get to see how to interact with law enforcement on traffic stops so it expedites where we can be done with the traffic stop quicker, but also what information we need that we have to have for a traffic stop so it’s educational on that and keeps everyone safe,” Sgt. Dimmitt said.

Sgt. Dimmitt said his favorite part is meeting people from all walks of life and learning more about their backgrounds. He said people normally only hang around the same circle and never venture out.

“So a lot of police hang out with a lot of police that’s just what we do. You know you hang out with the people from your church or you hang out with the people from your civic group that you are in. And some when we bring in different groups from different areas we get to see a different side,” Sgt. Dimmitt said.

LPD is accepting 25 applicants for the academy.

Any person 18 or older who lives or works in Lawton or the Comanche County area can apply.

Officials will be accepting applications through Monday, January 2nd.

Academy sessions will be held at Great Plains Technology Center Building 900 on SW lee blvd. From 6 pm to 9 pm on Thursdays.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.