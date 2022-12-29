Oklahoma Employment Security Commission updates and upgrades in 2022

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - As 2022 comes to a close, multiple agencies across Oklahoma are sharing their yearly achievements and future goals, including the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

According to a press release from the OESC, the commission achieved a great deal in 2022 including the launch of an updated VerifyOK platform.

The updated system has helped to make claims processing more efficient while limiting fraud.

The program helped to digitally transform the OESC into an agency focused on constantly improving the services it provides to Oklahomans.

However, updating VerifyOK was not the only milestone the OESC conquered in 2022.

The OESC has reported record-low unemployment rates, remaining below the national average every month since before the pandemic, according to the press release.

Officials with the OESC did their part to help rates, by hosting more than 190 hiring events across the state, connecting Oklahomans with area employers.

The commission was also one of only seven states to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Labor for the UI Navigator Grant.

The grant awarded Oklahoma almost $250,000 to add a a Career Coordinator in the Oasis Fresh Market in north Tulsa, in an effort to connect residents in need to workforce and UI benefits.

The OESC was also instrumental in helping to connect rural Oklahomans to teleworking jobs across the state with $100,000 through the National Governor’s Association Workforce Innovation Network Grant.

Lastly, OESC leadership introduced a new focus for the commission, with a new mission statement, vision and values.

According to the press release, OESC leadership hopes these changes will help with “aligning core functions to newly established goals across the agency’s many services.”

“I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve accomplished this year at OESC. From starting new strategic partnerships to spending time in all 27 of our local offices across the state, we are committed to advancing our mission of empowering Oklahomans to work and live well,” said Trae Rahill, OESC Chief Executive Officer. “We make promises to those we serve and, though we still have a long way to go, I’m happy to say that we’ve kept our word this year. We’re fortunate to have great staff and a strong leadership team, and we’re all excited to continue our growth and alignment work in 2023 to further assist and develop Oklahoma’s workforce.”

