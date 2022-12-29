Summit Utilities releases winter tips on keeping warm and saving energy

Expert Connections
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With freezing temperatures and winter weather on the horizon, it’s important to know the best ways to save energy while continuing to stay warm.

In an effort to lend a helping hand, Summit Utilities has released a few simple steps to help residents stay warm and save energy this winter!

These simple steps include:

  • Lowering your thermostat a few degrees below normal, especially when you are away from home.
  • When you have to turn the heat up, do it a little at a time and avoid turning your thermostat up too high.
  • Clear space around your vents, so warm air can flow freely.
  • Make sure to close dampers on unused fireplaces and keep garage doors shut.
  • Add extra insulation to windows and doors to help prevent air leaks and keep warm air inside.
  • Soak up the sun! Open curtains on your south-facing windows during sunny days to let the sunlight help heat your home, but make sure to close them at night to limit drafts.

Officials with Summit Utilities hope these steps will help Oklahomans conserve energy and save money while staying warm and comfortable this winter season!

For more tips on saving energy and keeping your home warm, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

