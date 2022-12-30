Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Florida officer arrested after armed standoff with SWAT team, authorities say

The officer is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving domestic...
The officer is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving domestic violence and discharging a firearm.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIERA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer is in jail after an hourslong armed standoff with a sheriff’s office SWAT team, during which he fired shots inside his home, authorities said Thursday.

The episode began with a domestic dispute Wednesday night between Cocoa Police Officer Patrick Kelly and a woman who is also an officer at the same agency, a statement from the police department said.

Deputies from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office were called to Kelly’s house in Viera, Florida, the statement said, and the SWAT team was called when Kelly refused to come out.

“Officer Kelly was armed and was actively shooting inside of the home,” the Cocoa Police Department statement said. “After several hours, Officer Kelly surrendered without further incident. There were no injuries.”

Kelly is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving domestic violence and discharging a firearm. He remained in jail on no bond Thursday evening, and online court records show he has entered a plea of not guilty.

Kelly was arrested in 2017 for felony domestic violence battery, but he was allowed to stay on the police force after charges were dropped, the statement said.

Kelly, who has been with the department for 15 years, has been suspended without pay pending termination, the statement said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Plumbers are working to catch up on calls after last week’s winter freeze, and one Lawton...
Popular Lawton restaurant on waiting list for plumber after pipe bursts
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify two suspects in...
Crime Stoppers search for suspects in church A/C theft
Tanner Horn is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond for capital murder and aggravated...
Fedex driver accused of killing Athena Strand to face more charges for separate offense

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico
The Lawton Food Bank is grateful for the progress that they've made throughout the 2022 season
Lawton Food Bank year in review
OKC Thunder teamed up with the Oklahoma Blood Institute, giving away tickets to donors.
Oklahoma City Thunder teams with Oklahoma Blood Institute
Lawton Fire Department & Valley View Volunteer Fire Department year in review
Spike in grass fires and high gas prices impact on local fire departments this year