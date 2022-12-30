Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix

By Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Labrador mix puppy found as a stray. He will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, December 31.

Lawton Animal Welfare will also continue its $20 adoption rates to celebrate the end of the year until December 31.

Rodrick says with the upcoming New Year’s celebrations, it’s best to be prepared beforehand and find a safe spot in your home for your pets. Some other helpful tips are covering their kennel with a blanket, putting them in a room furthest from the noise, and turning up your TV to drown out the fireworks.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

