Lawton Food Bank year in review

The Lawton Food Bank is grateful for the progress that they've made throughout the 2022 season(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Food Bank officials are very pleased with the progress that they’ve made during the 2022 season.

With support from the Lawton community, they were able to stay afloat post-pandemic.

“After all of the different assistance programs simmered out, we’ve seen a much higher need, you know- between inflation and assistance being rolled back here at the food bank. So being able to keep up with that has been a huge accomplishment,” said Executive Director Mac Lechel.

Implementing new additions like their drive-thru and expanding their pick-up hours, they aim to make their services more accessible for those in need.

“During this year we opened up our new drive-thru, so people are able to come up into the new little annex building, that kind of protects us from the elements, and then drive forward and around safely,” Mac stated. “That’s something that has made using the food bank so much easier for our clients, and so much easier for us to distribute outside.”

They’ve also started two new programs; which are, Produce Pop-in and distributing senior boxes.

“I do feel like Lawton has an extremely tight-knit community. So many non-profits in the area, we all work together to support each other. Our community, anytime you guys ask us questions I get more and more people that come out to help. Anytime we ask for something the needs are usually met”

During 2023, they hope to gain more consistent volunteers to help balance their growth, as well as find more ways to make their services more accessible.

