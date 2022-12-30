Expert Connections
LPD offers reward for information on November bar shooting

The Lawton Police Department is offering a reward for any information connected to a deadly shooting at the Aces and Eights bar on Cache Road in early November.
By Mandy Cunningham and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is offering a reward for any information connected to a deadly shooting at the Aces and Eights bar on Cache Road in early November.

Officers were called to the bar a little before 2 a.m. on Nov. 5 where they found one victim, Louis Lipscomb, who later died in the hospital.

Read: Lawton Police Department investigating deadly shooting

Officials with LPD are still investigating the shooting, and have offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information on the shooting death.

They ask anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Division at (580) 581-3272 or Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at (580) 355-4636.

