Oklahoma City Thunder teams with Oklahoma Blood Institute

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday the 28, the Oklahoma Blood Institute held its 15th annual drive in partnership with the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team.

They set up in the Central Plaza mall offering tickets to the OKC Thunder game for those who donate.

“Offering free tickets to donors to help out with the need during the holidays,” Intern Rachel Templin recalls. “As much as people are traveling during the holidays, the need for blood is still there, so we have this deficit that we need to fill.”

With holidays slowing down the coming donations, the blood that is in stock will slowly run dry.

“Unlike canned goods, where you can just put it on a shelf and it’ll last for years, blood products only last for a certain amount of time and then it expires, so you constantly need to replenish that stock that you have. That’s why we’re always having blood drives, several of them a day throughout your community, and you don’t even know about it,” said Templin.

Staff encourages the community to take that bit of extra time to donate, and help make an impact.

Templin said, “They know that somehow, they’re doing good even if they don’t know the patient that the blood is going to, that they’re making an impact.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.