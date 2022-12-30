Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Pharmacist discusses proper dosage of over-the-counter medication

A misconception that some people have is that if you take larger quantities of medication it will kick in faster and be more productive, but local pharmacist Al
By Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The current shortage of over-the-counter medication for children has parents across the country scrambling.

The increase in RSV, COVID and respiratory infections are causing people to not only buy larger quantities of medication but also give higher doses to children.

A misconception that some people have is that if you take larger quantities of medication it will kick in faster and be more productive, but local pharmacist Alece Newell said that is simply not true.

“A larger dose does not produce a better effect and it can cause more side effects. All medications have some side effects, some of them more serious than others, but that’s why there are dosages designed. Over-the-counter medications are particularly labeled with careful directions because people are giving those, sometimes, without the advice or assistance of a medical professional,” said Newell.

Newell said prevention is always better than trying to deal with overdosing in an emergency.

Her best advice is to talk to your doctor or pharmacist before giving children any over-the-counter medication if you’re unsure about dosing.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify two suspects in...
Crime Stoppers search for suspects in church A/C theft
Plumbers are working to catch up on calls after last week’s winter freeze, and one Lawton...
Popular Lawton restaurant on waiting list for plumber after pipe bursts
We’ll see a warming trend as we head into the weekend
Above average temperatures through the New Year.
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

Latest News

A misconception that some people have is that if you take larger quantities of medication it...
Pharmacist discusses proper dosage of over-the-counter medication
The CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains visited their Lawton location for the first time,...
Regional CEO visits Lawton Planned Parenthood
The CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains visited their Lawton location for the first time,...
Regional CEO visits Lawton Planned Parenthood
According to the Oklahoma State Health Department, The state has had over 500 flu...
Flu cases skyrocket across Oklahoma