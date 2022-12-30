Pharmacist discusses proper dosage of over-the-counter medication

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The current shortage of over-the-counter medication for children has parents across the country scrambling.

The increase in RSV, COVID and respiratory infections are causing people to not only buy larger quantities of medication but also give higher doses to children.

A misconception that some people have is that if you take larger quantities of medication it will kick in faster and be more productive, but local pharmacist Alece Newell said that is simply not true.

“A larger dose does not produce a better effect and it can cause more side effects. All medications have some side effects, some of them more serious than others, but that’s why there are dosages designed. Over-the-counter medications are particularly labeled with careful directions because people are giving those, sometimes, without the advice or assistance of a medical professional,” said Newell.

Newell said prevention is always better than trying to deal with overdosing in an emergency.

Her best advice is to talk to your doctor or pharmacist before giving children any over-the-counter medication if you’re unsure about dosing.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.