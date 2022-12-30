Spike in grass fires and high gas prices impact on local fire departments this year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Chief Jared Williams says in 2021 the department responded to 449 fires and this year so far they have responded to 582 fires.

“We’ve had about 140 more fire incidents as Lawton Fire Department this year 100 of those will be grass fires,” Chief Williams said.

Chief Williams said with this increase in fires the department has made some improvements to help prepare them.

“We have increased our brush trucks. The city was able to support us, and we have a new brush truck that you got to see. We were able to bring online in November that’s going to make us more efficient,” Chief Williams said.

Lin Newton, the Chief of Valley View Volunteer Fire Department, said his department also experienced an uptick in fire calls this year.

“We have almost doubled our numbers this year compared to last year with that so does our expense,” Chief Newton said.

Chief Newton said the high gas prices for the year’s first half took a toll on their budget because they rely on donations.

“Whatever we can get we try to save some back to buy equipment. This year we had to cut back on buying equipment because our fuel cost has gone up compared to last year. It went from 13 hundred dollars to 38 hundred dollars in one year,” Chief Newton said.

Chief Newton said the communities donation has really helped them stay afloat so they can keep responding to fires.

Chief Williams said they’re still on alert because the dry season isn’t over.

“A lot of times we think of wildland fires as a summer issue. Winter is one of our dryer times when are already have dormant grass. So we’re concerned about grass fires at this time of year as well,” Chief Williams said.

If you’d like to help the Valley View Volunteer Fire Department out after this busy season. Chief Newton said donations made to before the first of the year are tax deductible.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.