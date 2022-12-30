Upcoming New Year’s Eve Events

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - New Year’s Eve is this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities to ring in the new year, whether you want to celebrate at a bar, the library, or a church.

If you’re unsure of your plans and you’re looking for ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve, check out the local events below!

Teen After Hours

It’s New Years Eve Eve & the library is closed! Come hang out & enjoy a movie, crafts, games, & more! From 7 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. on Friday, December 30. Ages 12 - 18

KBC Brew Year’s Eve

Celebrate 2022 and welcome 2023 with a beer in hand at Kochendorfer Brewing Company on New Year’s Eve.

In addition, we’ll ring in the new year with:

DJ Zac from 5-8 p.m. and 11 p.m.-1 a.m.

LIVE MUSIC from Signal 4 from 8-11 p.m.

Selfie Station and Picture Area

Hop drop at midnight

Food Truck: Bearfeather’s BBQ

The Party Before The Party 2022 w/ Garagemahalix !

“Party Before The Party 2022″ with Garagemahalix from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 31! You can call Salas at 580-357-1600 to reserve a spot. They’ll be closing at 10 p.m.

End of Year Bash at New Life Fellowship

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, at New Life Fellowship.

Ruck in the New Year

Join us as we “ruck” in the New Year at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 31. We will start off with a 3 Mile ruck along Flower Mound Road and return to HQ. Make the decision to ring in the new year with the Crew! Food and beverages will be provided.

New Year’s Eve KID PARTY

Event by Retro Artcade - Medicine Park, InnHabit and Discover Medicine Park Oklahoma at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 31.

Tickets www.retroartcademp.com

$10 per kiddo includes your art with Ms. Lauren, specialty drink and snack, dance party access with the big screen outside, and a bunch of surprises! We will be hosting at our home studio extending into the footprint of our home at InnHabit! InnHabit will also be hosting live music and more for the adults!

We will have complimentary drinks and snacks for our littles! But these won’t be your typical juice boxes! We are full of surprises! We will be having a dance party with our big-screen outdoor projector!

Lots of games and hands-on fun!

This will not run until midnight, but the InnHabit will be having a one-of-a-kind ball drop you won’t want to miss!

Apache Casino New Year’s Party 2023

Ring in the New Year with a great party atmosphere at Apache Casino Hotel! Guests are able to come and go throughout the night for a chance to enjoy slots, table games, restaurants, and more in the casino and return for live music until 12:30 a.m.!

Tickets: www.etix.com/ticket/p/6490170/new-years-party-2023-lawton-apache-casino-hotel

From 7 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 31.

New Year’s Eve Cosmic Celebration

Ring in the New Year with a perfect game at the Twin Oaks Bowling Center’s Cosmic Celebration! For $90, you’ll receive one lane with up to 6 people, unlimited bowling, shoe rentals, 2 one-topping pizzas, an order of nachos, 4 pitchers of soda, the chance to win door prizes, and a bubbly of your choice (champagne or sparkling grape juice) to toast the New Year. The bowling fun starts at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the Twin Oaks Bowling Center. For more information, call (580) 442-2882. Spots are limited! So, reserve your spot today!

Barbed Wire Bison Ball Drop in Medicine Park

Barbed Wire Bison Ball Drop @Innhabit. SW Oklahoma’s first-ever New Year’s Eve Ball Drop!!! Ever wanted to be in Times Square ringing in the New Year, while music plays and people celebrate life and the new adventures just around the corner? We want you to experience one even better!! New Year’s Eve in the Hippiest town in Oklahoma! Locals, strangers, food, fun and festivities, all done our way! Walk the town, visit all the shops, and food and beverage places. Then wander up for some old-school classic records before the live music kicks off! Gather around at InnHabit before the ball drops and get ready to celebrate the new year in a new way!! Old school Vinyl Spinning on the record player from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Live Music, with Daphne and Bret Pollan, from 9 p.m. until the Bison Drops! You will want to join them singing in the New Year! Come on out for free Hot Chocolate and a great time!

Nice Ice Baby’s New Year’s Eve in The Park

Let’s ring in the New Year together with great friends, food and music! Join Nice Ice Baby with the Copenhagen Angels, Kerry Hartman and special guest Rodney Whaley for a great end of an awesome year and to ring in the next one! The music starts at 8 p.m.!

Flix New Year’s Eve Tournament

It’s that time of year again! $1000 CASH is up for grabs! Only a $25 entry gets you in. NO quarters will be needed. Double Elimination Bracket. Race to 3 (BCA) 8-Ball side. Race to 4 (call 9) 9-Ball side. Sign-ups will be taken until 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31! Earlier PAID sign-ups are encouraged. Sign up at FLIX or contact John Bland.

True North Properties New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

Begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, at 2845 W Elk Ave, Duncan, OK.

New Year’s Eve Fantasy Masquerade Ball

Join us for the most glamorous night of the year, the 2023 New Year’s Eve Fantasy Masquerade Ball! This event was created to celebrate elements of creativity, imagination, fantasy, dreamers, and fandoms of all types. Enter the realm of make believe where we will wine, dine, and dance the night away, while you enjoy live entertainment and music from our DJ! We will welcome the new year in with a glass of champagne to top off an amazing night to remember, before sending you off for a night of restful sleep. The next morning you will wake realizing it was all a dream... Or was it?

Prizes for the best dressed/costumed. 21 & up. Dress Code - Formal, Masquerade, Formal Fantasy Masks required, costumes encouraged.

Tickets · $35 - $350 www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-new-years-eve-fantasy-masquerade-ball-tickets-405686568447

New Year’s Eve Bash with East Cache Creek!

Drink specials and no cover! Ring in the new year with some awesome music from Cody Newby and the guys, and then dance the rest of the year away while you enjoy some great drinks! The show begins at 9 p.m.

