A Warm & Dry Holiday Weekend with Showers/Storms Monday | 12/30PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s been a pleasant afternoon that will continue into tonight. We’re looking at partly cloudy skies and light winds. We’ll start out with temperatures in the 30s/40s. By the afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs will range from the upper 50s along I-40 to the low 70s in the Red River Valley. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

Quiet weather conditions will be on tap for any New Year’s Eve festivities going on. By 8PM tomorrow night, air temperatures will be in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. Light south winds will persist into the overnight. By 2AM, temperatures will be in the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures by daybreak Sunday will fall into the low to mid 40s. All day long, we’re looking at mostly cloudy conditions but staying dry. Highs on Sunday will be very similar to Saturday but slightly warmer. Many will top out in the 70s but yet again there will be a spread from north to south (mid 60s to upper 70s). Light southwest winds at 5 to 15mph. Just a reminder that highs for both Saturday and Sunday are 10 to nearly 20 degrees above average!

An area of low pressure will move in from the Pacific Northwest over the weekend. It’s expected to be near the four-corners by 8AM Monday. As this system approaches, it will increase moisture and overall it will help aid in the development for showers/storms. With current data, as of right now showers looks to be along/east of I-44 with highest storm coverage (some could be severe, producing large hail and damaging winds) along/east of I-35. More certainty about the evolution and timing will come into better focus this weekend!

Highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s on Monday with southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. As a cold front will advance in late Monday into Tuesday morning, highs will drop into the mid 50s by Tuesday afternoon. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s and mostly cloudy skies.

As the area of low pressure exits and moves east by the middle of next week, dry and seasonable temperatures seems to be the favored weather pattern.

Have a great and safe weekend! -LW

