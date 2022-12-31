The city of Lawton looks back at 2022

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the year coming to an end, the city of Lawton looks back at the moves made throughout 2022.

“The biggest change in Lawton was the fact that we were being looked at by really large industrial prospects: Project Blue Braveheart,” Marketing Manager Caitlin Gatlin recalls. “They have the potential to bring over 2,000 jobs to our community and we might have never had that opportunity if it weren’t for the citizens, the city council, city staff, the Lawton economic development corporation, and really working hard to make sure that Lawton is a place for young families.”

City officials are looking forward to 2023 for the projects that have been started to complete.

“We continue to work on our parks, on our social activities, on places to eat, really just the beautification of the city of Lawton. We have a very aggressive capital improvement plan that is also allowing us to improve our infrastructure,” stated Gatlin.

The city has been happy to receive more input from the community when it comes to making changes in the area.

“I’ve noticed that whenever we give citizens the opportunity to speak up and tell us what they’re wanting, they show up and they tell us, and we take that information and we try and turn it into something that they really want.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.