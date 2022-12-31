Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

The city of Lawton looks back at 2022

City officials look back at the advancements made during 2022.
City officials look back at the advancements made during 2022.(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the year coming to an end, the city of Lawton looks back at the moves made throughout 2022.

“The biggest change in Lawton was the fact that we were being looked at by really large industrial prospects: Project Blue Braveheart,” Marketing Manager Caitlin Gatlin recalls. “They have the potential to bring over 2,000 jobs to our community and we might have never had that opportunity if it weren’t for the citizens, the city council, city staff, the Lawton economic development corporation, and really working hard to make sure that Lawton is a place for young families.”

City officials are looking forward to 2023 for the projects that have been started to complete.

“We continue to work on our parks, on our social activities, on places to eat, really just the beautification of the city of Lawton. We have a very aggressive capital improvement plan that is also allowing us to improve our infrastructure,” stated Gatlin.

The city has been happy to receive more input from the community when it comes to making changes in the area.

“I’ve noticed that whenever we give citizens the opportunity to speak up and tell us what they’re wanting, they show up and they tell us, and we take that information and we try and turn it into something that they really want.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify two suspects in...
Crime Stoppers search for suspects in church A/C theft
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
Plumbers are working to catch up on calls after last week’s winter freeze, and one Lawton...
Popular Lawton restaurant on waiting list for plumber after pipe bursts
We’ll see a warming trend as we head into the weekend
Above average temperatures through the New Year.

Latest News

2022 ends this weekend. This means many people across Southwest Oklahoma will be going out and...
Tips to celebrate New Year’s weekend safely
Quiet weather conditions will be on tap for any New Year’s Eve festivities
A Warm & Dry Holiday Weekend with Showers/Storms Monday | 12/30PM
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
A misconception that some people have is that if you take larger quantities of medication it...
Pharmacist discusses proper dosage of over-the-counter medication