Tips to celebrate New Year’s weekend safely

2022 ends this weekend. This means many people across Southwest Oklahoma will be going out and having a drink to ring in the new year
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend marks the end of one year and the beginning of the next.

It’s a holiday traditionally celebrated over drinks.

“Some of the biggest things that we see at the Lawton Police Department when we come around New Year’s Eve and New Year is intoxicated people,” Officer Blessing said.

According to Driving School.net, crashes are 71% more likely to happen because of alcohol or drugs during New Year’s Eve & day, when compared to an average weekend night.

“Unfortunately, in this town, it’s not a whole lot to do when it comes to New Year’s Eve. So they tend to go out, go to bars and drink and things like that,” Officer Blessing said.

In Oklahoma, it is illegal to drive or operate a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher.

If you’re caught, you could be fined over $10,000, lose your driver’s license, and possibly spend years in jail.

That’s why LPD is suggesting ride-share apps.

“Contact a taxi cab, contact an uber, contact a Lyft, contact a friend or family member. Find other avenues to take to get yourself home safely,” Officer Blessing said.

Officer Blessing also suggests that people who plan to host a house party, take everyone’s keys when they arrive.

“Because the last thing you want to do is have them leave your house intoxicated get behind the wheel and end up hurting themselves or killing themselves or somebody else,” Officer Blessing said.

He asks people to be careful even if they haven’t been drinking, because other drivers may have been.

“We have a saying, I think everyone does. You can be at the wrong place at the wrong time. And that is the last thing we want anyone to do is be a victim because you are at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Blessing said.

Officer Blessing also encourages people that plan to go out in groups to stay together the whole night and plan to arrive and leave together.

