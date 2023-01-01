Duncan businesses encourage safe New Year’s Eve celebrations

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - New Year’s Eve celebrations are underway across southwest Oklahoma, and two Duncan businesses are helping people ring in 2023 safely.

With only a couple hours until midnight, two Duncan businesses are hosting parties to ring in the new year. Kochendorfer Brewing Company invites the community for a big New Year’s Eve event every year.

Owner Chris Kochendorfer said his staff stays aware of how much customers drink.

“Our bartenders are trained to kind of keep up and watch for signs of intoxication,” Kochendorfer said, “and we just make sure that nobody gets overserved. If somebody is here, they’re paying attention and making sure that there’s somebody here that can give them a ride.”

The brewery serves free water and soda to designated drivers on the holiday.

Kochendorfer said his brewery has a family friendly environment, and the top priority there is safety.

“You want to have a good time, but you want to do it within limits,” Kochendorfer said. “That’s not our goal here, for people to overconsume. We want to have a couple beers, have dinner and ring in the new year with your friends and family.”

Driller’s Night Club II is throwing an NYE party, too.

“We’ll have DJ E-Charms and DJ Crow,” said Assistant Manager Elizabeth Hutto. “They’ll be taking turns in the DJ box. We’ve got free beverages for anyone who’s a designated driver, and we’ll have drink specials, champagne, all of that good stuff.”

Hutto said they encourage everyone to be safe and have a plan to get home.

“New Year’s Eve is always a time to celebrate,” Hutto said. “We do ask that you do it responsibly. Designated drivers get free beverages. Everyone has a family to come home to, and we want to make sure that we enforce that.”

Kochendorfer’s is open until 1 a.m., and Driller’s Night Club closes at 2 a.m. Neither one has a cover charge.

