Lawton Police Investigate Death

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after discovering a body in southwest Lawton Saturday afternoon

In a post to social media, Lawton Police say they discovered the body off southwest 7th and Monroe Avenue just after 1 p.m.

The post goes on to say that when officers arrived, the individual was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

On-scene officers tell us the cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date.

LPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.

Lawton Police Investigate Death
City officials look back at 2022
