One dead in Stephens County wreck

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol the two-vehicle fatal collision happened at around 5...
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Stephens County, Okla. (KSWO) - According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol the two-vehicle fatal collision happened at around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The wreck happened just half a mile south of OK-7, half a mile south of Velma, OK in Stephens County.

The driver and passenger in vehicle 1 were not injured, the driver of the second vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office in Oklahoma City.

Officials said the seatbelt was not in use by the second vehicle. OHP is still investigating the cause of this wreck.

