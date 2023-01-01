Ringing in the New Year with Warm Winter Temperatures | 12/31 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

As we near midnight to cap off 2022 and begin 2023, temperatures will slowly fall, eventually cooling down to the low 50s by 10 PM. At 12 AM, temps will be in the upper 40s. Light southerly winds and mostly clear skies will be the main feature through most of the nighttime hours. Once we pass into 2023, some clouds will gradually build in, becoming partly cloudy by early tomorrow morning. Morning lows at daybreak will be in the low/mid 40s.

The first day of the new year won’t be that much different from the final day of the previous year, with afternoon temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to upper 70s across Texoma, nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year in some places. Cloud coverage will start off partly to mostly cloudy, and stay that way through much of the day. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

An upper-level low-pressure system will advance from the west as we head into Monday, increasing moisture inflow that will help with the development of showers and storms. Mostly cloudy skies will emerge and last through much of the day until a cold front sweeps through that afternoon, clearing skies heading into Monday evening. Rain coverage will be limited and isolated according to current models, keeping much of the showers and storms east of I-44. There is the possibility for strong-to-severe weather with some of the storms that do develop, but current projections have those stronger storms not firing up until they move east of I-44 and out of our viewing area. Should any strong-to-severe storms develop in our neck of the woods, main concerns will be damaging winds and hail. We will keep y’all updated as more data on timing and coverage of the storms comes in.

In the wake of the cold front, high temperatures will tumble on Tuesday back down to near-average in the low 50s, with low temperatures falling to near-freezing. These morning and daytime temperatures will stay constant through the middle-to-late parts of next week with partly cloudy/mostly sunny skies and dry outdoor conditions. By next weekend, another warm-up will send us back up to the 60s.

Enjoy a safe & fun night and have a Happy New Year!

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.