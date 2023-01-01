Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Ringing in the New Year with Warm Winter Temperatures | 12/31 PM

First Alert Forecast 12/31 PM
By Josh Reiter
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

As we near midnight to cap off 2022 and begin 2023, temperatures will slowly fall, eventually cooling down to the low 50s by 10 PM. At 12 AM, temps will be in the upper 40s. Light southerly winds and mostly clear skies will be the main feature through most of the nighttime hours. Once we pass into 2023, some clouds will gradually build in, becoming partly cloudy by early tomorrow morning. Morning lows at daybreak will be in the low/mid 40s.

The first day of the new year won’t be that much different from the final day of the previous year, with afternoon temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to upper 70s across Texoma, nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year in some places. Cloud coverage will start off partly to mostly cloudy, and stay that way through much of the day. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

An upper-level low-pressure system will advance from the west as we head into Monday, increasing moisture inflow that will help with the development of showers and storms. Mostly cloudy skies will emerge and last through much of the day until a cold front sweeps through that afternoon, clearing skies heading into Monday evening. Rain coverage will be limited and isolated according to current models, keeping much of the showers and storms east of I-44. There is the possibility for strong-to-severe weather with some of the storms that do develop, but current projections have those stronger storms not firing up until they move east of I-44 and out of our viewing area. Should any strong-to-severe storms develop in our neck of the woods, main concerns will be damaging winds and hail. We will keep y’all updated as more data on timing and coverage of the storms comes in.

In the wake of the cold front, high temperatures will tumble on Tuesday back down to near-average in the low 50s, with low temperatures falling to near-freezing. These morning and daytime temperatures will stay constant through the middle-to-late parts of next week with partly cloudy/mostly sunny skies and dry outdoor conditions. By next weekend, another warm-up will send us back up to the 60s.

Enjoy a safe & fun night and have a Happy New Year!

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
Happy New Year from KSWO!
Upcoming New Year’s Eve Events
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
The Lawton Police Department is offering a reward for any information connected to a deadly...
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on November bar shooting
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify two suspects in...
Crime Stoppers search for suspects in church A/C theft

Latest News

Quiet weather conditions will be on tap for any New Year’s Eve festivities
A Warm & Dry Holiday Weekend with Showers/Storms Monday | 12/30PM
Quiet weather conditions will be on tap for any New Year’s Eve festivities
First Alert 7 Forecast
We’ll see a warming trend as we head into the weekend
Above average temperatures through the New Year.
Lawton Fire Department & Valley View Volunteer Fire Department year in review
Spike in grass fires and high gas prices impact local fire departments in 2022