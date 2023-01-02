Cloudy and moist out the door this morning, clearing by this evening | 1/2 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! To kick off the first Monday of the new year, we are witnessing foggy conditions due to highly saturated atmospheric air. This is due in part to the large amounts of moisture being funneled into the Southern and Central Plains ahead of an upper-level low pressure system. The present moisture will lead to the development of some light drizzle and isolated showers this morning and afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

A cold front associated with the system will sweep through this afternoon, clearing out any remaining rain and cloud coverage by the time we enter the evening hours. As this cold front pushes east, it will encounter more favorable conditions for storm development, which could lead to strong thunderstorms firing-up along this front this afternoon. While most models are in consensus that this won’t happen until the front pushes east of I-35, there is the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder in the far eastern periphery of our viewing area (east and south of I-44). Should any of those stronger storms happen to develop in our neck of the woods, strong winds and small hail will be the main concerns (severe threats like large hail and isolated spin-up tornadoes will be reserved for Eastern Oklahoma).

Following the front, we will be mostly clear tonight with winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. Morning lows tomorrow will range anywhere from the upper 30s to upper 40s. Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies with a couple momentary periods of increased cloud coverage throughout the day. Daytime temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We will cool back down to near-average temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday in the low/mid 50s, with both days showcasing tons of sunshine. By Friday, a brief warming trend will send high temperatures back up to the 60s. Another emerging disturbance will increase cloud coverage this weekend, sending in the next round of rain around this time early next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.