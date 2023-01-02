Comanche County Memorial Hospital welcomes first Lawton baby of 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s first baby born in 2023 arrived as a pleasant surprise.

Comanche County Memorial Hospital had the honor of delivering Baby Kolder as the city’s New Years Baby, though he was originally due on the thirteenth of this month.

April Gionety and Chris Threlkeld welcomed him at 7:20 a.m.. He weighed in at eight pounds and ten ounces.

As the families fourth child, the family said they only hope for Kolder to be as healthy as possible.

