Pet of The Week

Comanche County Memorial Hospital welcomes first Lawton baby of 2023

Baby Kolder was the first baby born in Lawton for the New Year
Baby Kolder was the first baby born in Lawton for the New Year
By Destany Fuller and Seth Marsicano
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s first baby born in 2023 arrived as a pleasant surprise.

Comanche County Memorial Hospital had the honor of delivering Baby Kolder as the city’s New Years Baby, though he was originally due on the thirteenth of this month.

April Gionety and Chris Threlkeld welcomed him at 7:20 a.m.. He weighed in at eight pounds and ten ounces.

As the families fourth child, the family said they only hope for Kolder to be as healthy as possible.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol the two-vehicle fatal collision happened at around 5...
LPD investigates death
Kochendorfer's Brewing Co. and Driller's Night Club II in Duncan have free water and soda for...
