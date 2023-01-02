Isolated showers and next cooldown arrive with system tomorrow | 1/1 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies dominate, keeping temperatures from falling too much. This could lead to record-warm low temps tomorrow morning in the low/mid 50s, with 40s for far northern and western counties. The record warm low temp for Lawton is 50° set back in 1998. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. This combined with an abundance of moisture funneling in ahead of an upper-level trough out west could see light-to-patchy fog develop across Texoma tomorrow morning. Should you encounter any areas of low visibility, approach and drive with caution, leaving ample room between you and other vehicles.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around tomorrow and last through much of the day until a cold front sweeps through that afternoon, clearing skies heading into the evening. The surplus of moisture from the upper-level system and lift provided from an eastward-moving cold front and dry line will lead to the development of isolated-to-scattered showers across portions of Texoma, though some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Rain coverage will be limited according to current models, keeping much of the showers and storms with this system east of I-44. There is the possibility for strong-to-severe weather with some of the storms that do develop, but current projections have those stronger storms not firing up until they move east of I-35 and out of our viewing area. Should any strong-to-severe storms develop in our neck of the woods, main concerns will be damaging winds and hail.

In the wake of the cold front, high temperatures will tumble on Tuesday back down to near-average in the low 50s, with low temperatures falling back to near-freezing. These morning and daytime temperatures will stay constant through Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies and dry outdoor conditions.

By Friday of this week, another warm-up will send us back up to the 60s during the daytime hours. Another emerging disturbance will increase cloud coverage this weekend, sending in the next round of rain around this time early next week.

