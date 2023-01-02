Lawton Fire Department responds to early morning fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of NW Lawton Ave. shortly before 4:00 a.m. The house was engulfed in flames, as well as a nearby electric pole. No power outages were reported.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 30 minutes. No word on the cause of the fire or if anyone was home at the time.

