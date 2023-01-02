Museum of the Great Plains to host screenings of ‘Washington’s Armor’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Museum of the Great Plains is partnering with the McMahon Auditorium Authority and the City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Division to host screenings of ‘Washington’s Armor.’

7News spoke with Kevin Lawrence, the Assistant Director for the Museum of the Great Plains, about the upcoming screenings, how Lawton Public School students can watch for free, and chances to meet with the cast of the mini-series.

There will be three different showings. Two will occur during the day on Friday, January 13, at 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium so Lawton Public Schools students can attend. An evening screening will take place at 7 p.m. for the general public.

Lawton Public Schools students can register for the free daytime showings by emailing arts@lawtonok.gov or completing a form on SWOKARTS.com by January 6.

Tickets for the evening show are $5. Early access VIP tickets, which include meet-and-greets and photo-ops with the cast and crew of the mini-series, are $25. All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to supporting the Museum of the Great Plains.

Washington’s Armor is a 3-piece mini-series focusing on the life of George Washington 20 years before the Revolutionary War.

The Museum of the Great Plains was used in the filming of the series, replicating a fort during that timeframe. It is also the first major production filmed in Lawton since the town achieved the “film-friendly” certification by completing the requirements in 2021.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, cast members from the mini-series will also be at the Museum of the Great Plains, mingling with the community and discussing their experiences during filming. Prominent cast members, including Willie Mellina, who played the role of George Washington, will be signing autographs and taking photos.

For more information about the screenings, you can reach out to Kevin Lawrence with the Museum of the Great Plains at kevin.l@discovermgp.org, Jason Poudrier with the City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Division and McMahon Auditorium Authority at jason.poudrier@lawtonok.gov, or you can visit the Museum of the Great Plains site here.

