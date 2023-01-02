Storms Possible Tonight, Cold Front Tomorrow | 1/2PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Given the current set up in place (decent moisture along with a cold front/dry line in the area) this will result in elevated showers and storms. While the highest severe threat remains east of I-35, I’m not ruling out some quarter sized hail and 60mph wind gusts between I-44 and I-35 until 10PM tonight.

Walking out the door tomorrow- many will fall into the range of upper 30s to mid 40s. We’ll continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday with high temperatures rising into the upper 50s to low 60s.

With slightly cooler air overhead, temperatures for Wednesday afternoon will only rise into the mid 50s. Plenty of sunshine on tap with light north winds at 5 to 15mph. We’ll remain in the mid 50s for Thursday along with mostly sunny skies and a return of south winds. Morning temperatures both days will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Warmer temperatures will return Friday with highs rising into the upper 60s to low 70s. With decent moisture over head by the end of the week, this will result in mostly cloudy skies along with an extremely low but isolated chance for showers. It’ll be breezy with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher. As another cold front moves in overnight Friday into Saturday, temperatures are expected to cool respectively into the low 60s to mid 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

