Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Storms Possible Tonight, Cold Front Tomorrow | 1/2PM

Storms possible tonight
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Given the current set up in place (decent moisture along with a cold front/dry line in the area) this will result in elevated showers and storms. While the highest severe threat remains east of I-35, I’m not ruling out some quarter sized hail and 60mph wind gusts between I-44 and I-35 until 10PM tonight.

Walking out the door tomorrow- many will fall into the range of upper 30s to mid 40s. We’ll continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday with high temperatures rising into the upper 50s to low 60s.

With slightly cooler air overhead, temperatures for Wednesday afternoon will only rise into the mid 50s. Plenty of sunshine on tap with light north winds at 5 to 15mph. We’ll remain in the mid 50s for Thursday along with mostly sunny skies and a return of south winds. Morning temperatures both days will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Warmer temperatures will return Friday with highs rising into the upper 60s to low 70s. With decent moisture over head by the end of the week, this will result in mostly cloudy skies along with an extremely low but isolated chance for showers. It’ll be breezy with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher. As another cold front moves in overnight Friday into Saturday, temperatures are expected to cool respectively into the low 60s to mid 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol the two-vehicle fatal collision happened at around 5...
One dead in Stephens County wreck
LPD investigates death
Lawton Police Investigate Death
Baby Kolder was the first baby born in Lawton for the New Year
Comanche County Memorial Hospital welcomes first Lawton baby of 2023
Lawton Fire Department responds to early morning fire
Lawton Fire Department responds to early morning fire
Kochendorfer's Brewing Co. and Driller's Night Club II in Duncan have free water and soda for...
Duncan businesses encourage safe New Year’s Eve celebrations

Latest News

Storms possible tonight
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast 1/2 AM
Cloudy and moist out the door this morning, clearing by this evening | 1/2 AM
First Alert Forecast 1/1 PM
Isolated showers and next cooldown arrive with system tomorrow | 1/1 PM
First Alert Forecast 1/2 AM
First Alert Forecast 1/2 AM