2 sent to hospital following east Lawton wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A two vehicle wreck sent at least two people to the hospital in the back of ambulances on Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were dispatched just before 3 p.m. for a wreck at the intersection of Flower Mound and Gore Blvd.

When on scene, crews found a large crash scene which included the parking lot of a nearby gas station and a vehicle on Flower Mound Road.

Southbound traffic on Flower Mound was closed and eastbound traffic on Gore was reduced to one lane as crews cared for patients and cleaned up debris strewn across the area.

Lawton police on scene said a brown car was traveling east and went to turn south when they were struck by a white vehicle traveling south. The white vehicle ended up in the parking lot of the gas station.

Firefighters had to use extrication tools to help get the driver of the brown car out of the vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, the extent of their injuries is not known.

