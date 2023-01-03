Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Armed 79-year-old shoots, kills intruder who stabbed him in home garage, deputies say

The sheriff’s office is investigating the alleged crime as an armed robbery and home invasion.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the alleged crime as an armed robbery and home invasion.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Heather Poltrock, Hannah Borchert and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) – A 79-year-old man in Wisconsin shot and killed a 22-year-old who followed him home from a business and stabbed him, officials said.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after the 79-year-old called 911 for help.

Deputies said the younger man assaulted and stabbed the victim as he exited his vehicle inside his garage. The victim had a gun on him, and he fired one round that struck the suspect before the gun was wrestled away from the victim.

Officials said the gunshot struck the suspect in the chest, and he died while attempting to flee the scene.

The 79-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was able to call 911.

It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other. Authorities have not released their identities.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the alleged crime as an armed robbery and home invasion. Deputies said they believe the suspect followed the 79-year-old man home from a business.

Copyright 2023 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the manner of death can not be released at this time and there are no suspects, but...
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim found dead over weekend
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol the two-vehicle fatal collision happened at around 5...
One dead in Stephens County wreck
A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned...
Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day
Christian Childers, 26, is hospitalized in a medically induced coma after an asthma attack on...
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
2 adults, 2 kids rescued in ‘miracle’ after car plunges off cliff

Latest News

Five children died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York.
5 children die after house fire in Buffalo; grandmother hurt
Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up
FILE - Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film...
Mayor: Actor Jeremy Renner was aiding stranded car when hurt
The Lawton Community Foundation will award more than $30,000 in scholarships in 2023, ranging...
Lawton Community Foundation offering over $30,000 in scholarships to Comanche County seniors
FILE - Writer and director Frank Galati poses for a portrait on July 29, 2004, in a practice...
Tony Award-winner, Chicago stage champion Frank Galati dies