Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day

A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day.
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan.

“And we were to go to my mom’s house on the 26th and that’s when we woke up at 7:05 that Monday morning, with the text message that my house was on fire and missed calls from the police and fire department,” Fincher said.

He said, he and some family members went back to his home to see what was left of their home of 12 years.

“We had some hope but once we got in and seen the devastation and how the ceiling has been ripped down. We were walking around and the installation was 8-10 inches deep that still had water dripping down from the roof. And we were trying to go through and clean everything so it was just shocking to see everything,” Fincher said.

Fincher said there wasn’t much they were able to salvage from the home, he says his 11 years daughter’s Christmas gifts were all lost in the fire.

“And just grabbed and bagged as much as we could and came back. We’ve been here since trying to make arrangements to get back up to Cushing so, We have a room up there now on the third so were are going to be moving back there tomorrow, then try to find us a permanent place to live because right now we don’t have any place to go besides this hotel,” Fincher said.

Fincher said he’s just grateful that he or his family wasn’t home because they would most likely have been asleep.

“But it’s still really traumatizing and hard, even looking at the aftermath. But at least we weren’t there at that time and were safe. And I think it was just a miracle when it went up in flames,” Fincher said.

The Fincher family will leave Duncan in the morning to go to another hotel in Cushing until Sunday.

“We’re just going to try to find somewhere to go because after Sunday. It is just like a countdown right now, it’s kind of stressful because. We’re just counting down the days until Sunday to know, we have to find someplace to live,” Fincher said.

“To walk out your front door and never be able to walk back in it and it be the same is about the shortest way to put it. I know others have been through these types of disasters, but you don’t know how it feels until it happens to you,” Fincher said.

Click Here to donate.

