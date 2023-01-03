Lawton Community Foundation offering over $30,000 in scholarships to Comanche County seniors

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Foundation is excited to announce they will award more than $30,000 in scholarships in 2023, ranging from $1500 to $2000.

“The spirit of what it means to be an Oklahoman is strong in the Lawton area,” said Hossein Moini, Lawton Community Foundation President. “We find ways to help our neighbors, and we are so excited to make these scholarship opportunities available to Lawton’s younger generation so they can achieve their academic goals.”

This year they’re also changing the way they give out awards in order to open the application process to all seniors within Comanche County.

For more information, or to apply, click here.

Scholarship Titles Application Deadlines McMahon Legacy Scholarship 1/15/2023 Lawton Scholarship 2/7/2023 Lawton Noon Lions 2/7/2023 Lawton Business Women Nell Franklin Scholarship 2/15/2023 Lamont N. Wilson ROTC Scholarship 3/15/2023

