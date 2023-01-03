Expert Connections
Lawton Public Library hosting tech classes, competitions, and more in January

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library has a full set of events for January, ranging from tech classes to workshops, reading competitions, and much more.

7News spoke with Tanya Organ, the Community Engagement Librarian for the Lawton Public Library, about the upcoming events at the library.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, through Friday, January 6, the library is hosting a Tech Setup Week. Did you receive new tech for Christmas and aren’t quite sure how to set it up? This event is just for you! All you have to do is take your device, instructions, and passwords to the library, and they will help get you set up.

On Monday, January 9, the library is bringing back its weekly Tai Chi classes. They’ll take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays until February 15 at the Patterson Center at 4 NE Arlington Drive, Lawton. The class is free, but space is limited, and registration is required.

Additionally, participants will be asked to wear a mask during the classes. To register, you can call (405) 271-2290 or email tarin-clark@ouhsc.edu.

From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, the library will host a Financial Scams Lunch and Learn event focusing on how to avoid financial scams. Fort Sill Credit Union will co-host the event. Lunch will be provided. The event is for 18+.

To register for the lunch and learn, you can call (580) 581-3450.

From January 1 until the end of February, the Lawton Public Library will be holding its Winter at the Library: Yeti or Not reading challenge in three categories.

The categories are separated by 6th grade and under, 7th through 12th grade, and adults. Participants can complete five books for the kids and teens categories and receive one free book, a small prize, and one entry into a drawing for a gift basket. They can receive additional entries for every other five books read and completing activities.

For adults, every book read and audiobook listened to is an entry into the drawing for a gift basket. For additional entries, they can complete activities and write book reviews. You can sign up at lawtonok.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app to participate and log reading entries.

For more information about the complete list of events happening at the Lawton Public Library, you can visit their site here.

