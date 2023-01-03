Lawton residents share their New Year’s resolutions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the start of the New Year many people look at ways to better their lives.

Along with the celebrations, New Year’s resolutions have become another tradition in our society.

Many people like Jaylen Hughes, make fitness a part of their goals.

“Work on my body, and get in shape just for me, personal growth,” said Hughes.

Hughes said he plans on doing things differently than the year before.

“Get my membership at my gym, and just start going every day like I use to, get back in the habit of just working out,” he said.

Adam McBride is the owner of Gramz fitness, he has some advice on how to get started.

“A lot of times we get wrapped up in having it tomorrow, but you didn’t get there yesterday, so really just take it day by day, don’t give up on yourself, be consistent,” said McBride.

It’s not all about the gym, some people like Devondre Bouse want to use what they have learned the previous year to make changes for their future.

“I’m new to the military, I’m getting to learn all the benefits they have for me and just taking advantage of those things, of leadership showing me those routes and how to handle those situations,” said Bouse.

Bouse has been in the military for a year and has learned ways he can better himself and wants to take full advantage of the benefits.

“I’m going to start taking full accountability and using the military for all their benefits, start going back to college and just use the army for everything that they have,” he said.

Mcbride said the key to accomplishing your goals is to take it one step at a time and break it down into smaller short-term goals.

