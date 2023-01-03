Mild and dry weather through middle of the week | 1/3 AM

Expert Connections
By Josh Reiter
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A few clouds in the sky to start this Tuesday following the cold front that swung through yesterday. Throughout the daytime hours we will see a mix of sun and clouds, fluctuating between mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with temperatures topping out in the mid/upper 50s, around 15° cooler than the temperatures we saw last afternoon.

Tonight will feature mostly clear skies yet again with light northerly winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures overnight will decrease to represent a more winter-like morning compared to the ones we have seen over the last week. Lows will reach the low 30s for most of Texoma just before sunrise on Wednesday, hovering around the freezing mark.

High temperatures will be near-average on Wednesday in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies and light winds out of the north. Very similar conditions for Thursday with afternoon temps slightly higher in the mid/upper 50s. Shortwave ridging on Friday will increase winds out of the south at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 25-30 mph. This will send temperatures climbing back into the upper 60s and low 70s to end off the workweek. This ridging will be cleared out by an upper-level wave advancing from the Rockies this weekend, ushering in another cold front as temperatures are expected to cool respectively into the low 60s to mid 50s for Saturday and Sunday. There is a very limited possibility for some light rain and drizzle on Friday and Sunday in Texoma, but ultimately seems to be unlikely.

