Pet of The Week

ODOT: Bridge repairs to narrow I-44 starting Wednesday

Lanes will be narrowed between mile marker 36 and mile marker 33, affecting the areas around SE...
Lanes will be narrowed between mile marker 36 and mile marker 33, affecting the areas around SE Lee Blvd. and SW 11th St.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton residents may see a slowdown on I-44 starting on Wednesday, as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation begins bridge repairs, narrowing the interstate to one lane.

Lanes will be narrowed between mile marker 36 and mile marker 33, affecting the areas around SE Lee Blvd. and SW 11th St.

The repairs are part of a $2.7 million joint seal and repair project which was awarded to a construction company in Savannah, OK back in July, according to an ODOT press release.

Officials expect the repairs to be complete in May.

For updated information on current traffic from ODOT, click here.

