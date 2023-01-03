Parks Jones Realty Report, Jan. 3

Expert Connections
Parks Jones Realtors are out with this week's Real Estate market by the numbers.
Parks Jones Realtors are out with this week’s Real Estate market by the numbers.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Are you in the market for a home?

If yes, you may want to hear this.



They say there are currently 311 homes actively listed for sale in the Lawton Board of Realtors.

Sellers are asking for an average of less-than $171,900, while they’re selling those homes for $170,100, meaning there’s not much wiggle-room for potential home buyers.

Out of all the homes currently listed for sale, Parks Jones Realtors say they’ve been on the market for an average of 82 days, much more than the 12 month average of 31 days on the market.

Homes are selling in a median time of 11 days meaning half of the properties sold sell in just 11 days or less.

