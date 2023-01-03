Refuge controlled burns underway this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct prescribed burns Tuesday, January 3 through Friday, January 6.

Crews will conduct the burns in and around the Headquarters Area, Corrals and on the west end of the Refuge on the south and west sides of Indiahoma Road.

During the prescribed burn, sections of Indiahoma Road from the Indiahoma Gate to Refuge Headquarters and sections of Hwy 49 from Panther Creek to Pinchot Gate may be delayed due to smoke and fire operations.

Smoke will likely be visible from a long distance during the burn. After completion, residual smoke may persist in the area for a few days.

The burn areas are closed to the public during fire operations and visitors must not enter areas with fires underway.

If necessary, further road closure information will be available on the Refuge website at: www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains, Facebook, or by contacting the Refuge Visitor Center at 580-429-2197.

