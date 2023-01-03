Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Refuge controlled burns underway this week

Crews will conduct the burns in and around the Headquarters Area, Corrals and on the west end...
Crews will conduct the burns in and around the Headquarters Area, Corrals and on the west end of the Refuge on the south and west sides of Indiahoma Road.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct prescribed burns Tuesday, January 3 through Friday, January 6.

Crews will conduct the burns in and around the Headquarters Area, Corrals and on the west end of the Refuge on the south and west sides of Indiahoma Road.

During the prescribed burn, sections of Indiahoma Road from the Indiahoma Gate to Refuge Headquarters and sections of Hwy 49 from Panther Creek to Pinchot Gate may be delayed due to smoke and fire operations.

Smoke will likely be visible from a long distance during the burn. After completion, residual smoke may persist in the area for a few days.

The burn areas are closed to the public during fire operations and visitors must not enter areas with fires underway.

If necessary, further road closure information will be available on the Refuge website at: www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains, Facebook, or by contacting the Refuge Visitor Center at 580-429-2197.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the manner of death can not be released at this time and there are no suspects, but...
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim found dead over weekend
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol the two-vehicle fatal collision happened at around 5...
One dead in Stephens County wreck
A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned...
Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day
Christian Childers, 26, is hospitalized in a medically induced coma after an asthma attack on...
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
2 adults, 2 kids rescued in ‘miracle’ after car plunges off cliff

Latest News

We are excited to announced that a familiar face will be taking on a new role at 7News starting...
Lexie Walker named First Alert Chief Meteorologist
Lanes will be narrowed between mile marker 36 and mile marker 33, affecting the areas around SE...
ODOT: Bridge repairs to narrow I-44 starting Wednesday
The Lawton Community Foundation will award more than $30,000 in scholarships in 2023, ranging...
Lawton Community Foundation offering over $30,000 in scholarships to Comanche County seniors
When on scene, crews found a large crash scene which included the parking lot of a nearby gas...
2 sent to hospital following east Lawton wreck