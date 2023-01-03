Rollover on Cache shuts down eastbound traffic

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency officials were forced to close an eastbound section of Cache a little after noon on Tuesday, following a rollover near 53rd St.

According to officials with the Lawton Police Department, a Red Dodge 1500 was traveling westbound on Cache when it t-boned a Jeep Cherokee which was attempting to pull into traffic from the northern parking lot.

During the incident, eastbound traffic on Cache was shut down from 61st St. to Briarwood Dr., while firefighters worked to extricate the female driver from the Cherokee. She was transported by Kirks to Comanche Memorial.

