Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole, police say

State police said Walter Collie, 43, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the...
State police said Walter Collie, 43, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the school bus into a utility pole on Sept. 12.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A school bus driver in West Virginia was arrested in connection to a crash that sent six students to the hospital in September.

According to West Virginia State Police, Walter Collie, 43, was arrested Tuesday for DUI with a minor and DUI causing injury.

State police said Collie was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the school bus into a utility pole on Sept. 12.

Officials said about 40 students were onboard at the time of the crash. Six students were injured and sent to the hospital.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol the two-vehicle fatal collision happened at around 5...
One dead in Stephens County wreck
A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned...
Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day
Christian Childers, 26, is hospitalized in a medically induced coma after an asthma attack on...
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
Baby Kolder was the first baby born in Lawton for the New Year
Comanche County Memorial Hospital welcomes first Lawton baby of 2023
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
2 adults, 2 kids rescued in ‘miracle’ after car plunges off cliff

Latest News

Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy fails in 2 votes for House speaker, not conceding
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
‘Prophet of Doom’ pleads guilty in Brooklyn subway attack
Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports...
The largest lottery jackpots in US history
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
2 adults, 2 kids rescued in ‘miracle’ after car plunges off cliff
Four people were rescued after a car plunged off a cliff in California. (KGO)
4 rescued after car plunges off cliff