UPDATE: LPD identifies victim found dead over weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of a person who was found dead in southwest Lawton over the weekend.

Officials identified the victim as Shane Chockpoyah, 48.

Chockpoyah was found dead near the intersection of 7th and Monroe Ave. around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the manner of death can not be released at this time and there are no suspects but say it is being investigated as a homicide.

The Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the death. If you have any information you can contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.

This makes the final number of homicides in Lawton 16 for 2022. Authorities say only two of the deaths have not had any suspects named.

