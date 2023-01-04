Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Altus Air Force Base celebrates 80th anniversary

Base established in 1943
Col. Blaine Baker, AAFB Commander (center), assists in cutting the base's 80th anniversary cake...
Col. Blaine Baker, AAFB Commander (center), assists in cutting the base's 80th anniversary cake during a special ceremony(Altus Air Force Base)
By Destany Fuller
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base held a celebration for its 80th anniversary on Tuesday. The base has trained approximately 70% of the country’s mobility airmen since its original founding.

“It has been a fantastic experience to see these amazing airmen in action, the excellence that they devote to their mission every day.” said Col. Blaine Baker, AAFB Commander. “The airmen families of this base just make coming into work a privilege.”

Altus Army Airfield started its mission of training mobility pilots for the United States Air Force on January 1, 1943. Over the years, more than 120,000 student pilots, loadmasters, and boom operators have been trained there.

