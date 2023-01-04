Altus Air Force Base celebrates 80th anniversary

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base held a celebration for its 80th anniversary on Tuesday. The base has trained approximately 70% of the country’s mobility airmen since its original founding.

“It has been a fantastic experience to see these amazing airmen in action, the excellence that they devote to their mission every day.” said Col. Blaine Baker, AAFB Commander. “The airmen families of this base just make coming into work a privilege.”

Altus Army Airfield started its mission of training mobility pilots for the United States Air Force on January 1, 1943. Over the years, more than 120,000 student pilots, loadmasters, and boom operators have been trained there.

