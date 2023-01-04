Cache installing ‘smart’ water meters

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the City of Cache are getting ready to install “smart” water meters across the city.

Starting this week and through the rest of the month, Cache Public Works Authority will be installing the water meters for all residential and commercial properties in the city.

Officials say that with few exceptions, it will not be necessary for installation crews to enter homes during the process.

In addition, the city said they will not need to shut down large areas of water service and any disruptions will be brief.

