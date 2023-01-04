Center for Creative Living closes Wednesday due to water leaks

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A water main break forced the Center for Creative Living to close Wednesday.

The center hosts a variety of events for seniors, as well as a hot meal service but because of the broken water main, they couldn’t do either.

Over a hundred people receive meals through the center, either in a congregational style, or by delivery.

The center’s executive director explained why they couldn’t open without running water.

“Due to sanitary reasons, hand washing and toilet flushing and different things like that, we have had to close the center today to the public,” Lorene Miller said. “We have had to cancel our meal service today. We serve a hot meal three days a week -- Monday, Wednesday and Friday and today it’s been cancelled because we can not make the service happen with no water.”

Miller said she was told the water should be on later today.

She expects the center to reopen Thursday, and for their meal service to resume on Friday.

