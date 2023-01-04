Citizens Police Academy delayed until February

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy’s start date is getting pushed back to next month in hopes of more people joining.

It was originally scheduled to start Thursday, Jan. 5, but it’s now been rescheduled to start on February 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to an official with the department, the 12 week academy was postponed due to a lack of sign-ups.

As of right now, there are only nine people signed up, they can have 25 people in the class.

If you’d like to go through the citizen police academy to learn more about LPD and what they do, you can pick up an application for the academy at the Lawton Police Department’s front desk.

