Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Citizens Police Academy delayed until February

It was originally scheduled to start Thursday, Jan. 5, but it’s now been rescheduled to start...
It was originally scheduled to start Thursday, Jan. 5, but it’s now been rescheduled to start on February 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy’s start date is getting pushed back to next month in hopes of more people joining.

It was originally scheduled to start Thursday, Jan. 5, but it’s now been rescheduled to start on February 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to an official with the department, the 12 week academy was postponed due to a lack of sign-ups.

As of right now, there are only nine people signed up, they can have 25 people in the class.

If you’d like to go through the citizen police academy to learn more about LPD and what they do, you can pick up an application for the academy at the Lawton Police Department’s front desk.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the manner of death can not be released at this time and there are no suspects, but...
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim found dead over weekend
Gerald Williams released balloons and a card to honor her birthday
Balloon memorial released by Duncan man makes stop in Ohio on the way to heaven
When on scene, crews found a large crash scene which included the parking lot of a nearby gas...
2 sent to hospital following east Lawton wreck
According to officials with the Lawton Fire Department, a Red Dodge 1500 was traveling...
Rollover on Cache shuts down eastbound traffic
We are excited to announced that a familiar face will be taking on a new role at 7News starting...
Lexie Walker named First Alert Chief Meteorologist

Latest News

It’s happening until 6 p.m. at the Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol.
OBI holds blood drive alongside Comanche Nation
¡Eche un vistazo a Telemundo Texoma para hoy, con historias locales para residentes de habla...
Telemundo Texoma: Nuevo Fiscal General de OK cuestiona el mal uso de los fondos de ayuda para la pandemia
Telemundo Texoma: Nuevo Fiscal General de OK cuestiona el mal uso de los fondos de ayuda para COVID
Starr Hardridge chose not to paint Mankiller in his typical style, but focused on her strength,...
Mankiller portrait by native Lawton artist to hang in Oklahoma State Capitol